Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $155.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

