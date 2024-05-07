Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YELP opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Yelp has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $48.99.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

