Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yelp Stock Performance
Shares of YELP opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Yelp has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $48.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yelp
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.