Zai Lab (ZLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

