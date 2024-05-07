Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

