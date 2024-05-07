Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 65,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,610. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.