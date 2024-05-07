Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

