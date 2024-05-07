Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.38.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.