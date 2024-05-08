1,097 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

