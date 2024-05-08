1,149 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

AVY stock opened at $223.77 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

