12,647 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 295,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 628,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.