16,717 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,978. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

