18,812 Shares in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 1.45% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

WOMN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

