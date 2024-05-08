1,884 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $405.42. 631,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.13 and its 200 day moving average is $384.23.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

