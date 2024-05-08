1,926 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

