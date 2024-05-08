30,071 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000.

RSPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

