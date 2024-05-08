360 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $721.03. 1,008,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.07 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $751.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

