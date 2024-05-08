3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 2,176,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,731. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.