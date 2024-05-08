4,446 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.