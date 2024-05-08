4,880 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total transaction of $934,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,630 shares of company stock worth $35,089,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.95. 156,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,905. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $268.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

