55,595 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,785,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.