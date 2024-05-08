6,262 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.