838 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.29.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ROK opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

