89,540 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,184. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

