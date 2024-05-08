AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

