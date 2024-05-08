Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 354,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

