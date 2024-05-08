Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $9,318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,673,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 94,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

