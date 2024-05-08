Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $118.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 10422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

