Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMG traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. 295,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

