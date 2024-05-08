Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

