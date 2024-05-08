AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.