AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AGCO Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AGCO opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
