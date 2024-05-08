Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.