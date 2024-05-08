Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Air Transport Services Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

