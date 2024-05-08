Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATSG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,344. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

