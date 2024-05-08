Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Down 0.5%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 70,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,753,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Akili Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Akili as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

