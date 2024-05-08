Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.