Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CEO Sells $3,078,225.70 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 215,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

