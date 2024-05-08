Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Allegiant Travel has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.1 %

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $971.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.