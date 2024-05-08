Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $53,142,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,323. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

