ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 41,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,936. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

