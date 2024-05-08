Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.39 and last traded at $188.00. Approximately 8,569,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 43,627,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $168,174,345,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,174,345,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,197,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,244,357. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 473,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 144,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

