American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,889. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.14.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,933 shares of company stock worth $73,199,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.