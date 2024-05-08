American States Water Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

American States Water Stock Up 1.5 %

AWR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. 29,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,175. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Insider Activity

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

