American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.30%.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 10,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

