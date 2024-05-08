Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.05. 1,588,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,351. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.74.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

