Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 8th (AAN, AEVA, ANET, APLS, ARMK, ARVN, ASTH, ATEC, ATSG, AVNT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 8th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by Argus from $240.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $109.00 to $106.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $420.00 to $385.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $470.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $107.00 to $113.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $39.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $36.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $92.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.25 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1.25 to $1.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by Argus from $100.00 to $80.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $112.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $111.00 to $112.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $31.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $63.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $153.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $53.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $126.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $671.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $620.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $600.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $285.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $7.50 to $8.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $82.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $70.00 to $71.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $15.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $59.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $312.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $304.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $265.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $62.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $26.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.10. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $142.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) had its target price increased by Argus from $58.00 to $60.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.40 to $3.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $332.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $312.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

