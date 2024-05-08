Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $208.17

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.