Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,367.50

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,367.50 ($29.74).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.79) to GBX 2,520 ($31.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.92) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,977.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,281.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,389. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

