Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $21.47

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CCL opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

