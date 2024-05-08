Analysts Set Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Target Price at $48.25

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGNE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Trading Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.