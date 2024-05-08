Analyzing Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Gladstone Commercial pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 2.82% 2.36% 0.36% Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $147.58 million 3.93 $4.99 million ($0.22) -65.45 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 4.92

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Gladstone Commercial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 163.30%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

